Rain causes flash flooding in Petal neighborhood

Heavy rain caused a nearby stream to create flash flooding in a Petal neighborhood.

Residents of East 5th Avenue said the water came rushing into their yards all of a sudden.

Cindy Portillo said she’s lived in the area for a little more than a year, and she has never experienced anything like flash flooding.

“I knew that we had to do something because there was going to be a lot more rain coming. Finally the fire department took the lead on it, and they got us sand here and helped fill up all the sand bags.” Portillo said.

