Meridian man arrested after hit-and-run accident in Laurel

A Meridian man was arrested after a hit-and-run accident in Laurel.

Police said Christopher Watson, 26, hit another vehicle, and left the scene, but the victim took off after him.

Authorities eventually spotted Watson in Laurel and used a spike strip to try and stop him. Police said he kept going with his tries damaged, but was later stopped with the help of Jones County deputies.

Watson is charged with felony fleeing and several misdemeanor charges. His bond was set at $8,000.

