Forecast: Severe weather possible in the Pine Belt today.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. Some of the storms could be severe and produce damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes. Please stay tuned to WDAM 7 for further updates and please keep your weather radios on.

