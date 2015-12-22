Forecast: Wet days ahead for the Pine Belt.

Over the next several days we will run a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Although a few of the thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side it appears that Wednesday will be more active day. So please keep up with the weather over the next several days and make sure your weather radios or working, especially on Wednesday.

