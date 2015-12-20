SLIDESHOW: Popular Disney animation of "Hamilton"

The Broadway American hit Hamilton, a hip hop musical, focused on the Founding Fathers has a vast growing fan base around the world.

Among many artistic talented fans, there is one that has become more than popular online over the weekend. Character animation student, Pati Cmak, currently studying at The Animation Workshop in Viborg, Denmark recreated Hamilton as a Disney animated movie.

The young second year artist told BuzzFeed in an interview that her creation “is just me dealing with [the] vast amount of feelings the musical gave me.”

Cmak’s art work received over 4,000 likes on just a single picture. To see more of Pati Cmak’s art work visit her tumblr page here.

