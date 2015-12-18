Dallas hotels on a dime

If you are traveling to Dallas for the USM bowl game this week and are still looking for a place to stay, check out these five budget-friendly hotels.

These hotels are also not too far from the Cotton Bowl stadium.

Downtown Hilton Garden Inn around $104/night (10 minutes from stadium)

Double tree by Hilton around $88/night (20 minutes from stadium)

Hotel Indigo Dallas Downtown $99/night (8 minutes from stadium)

Holiday Inn Dallas Market Center $80/night (20 minutes from stadium)

Crown Plaza Hotel $65/night (8 minutes from stadium)

Source: Expedia

