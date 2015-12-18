Five New Year's party finger food recipe ideas

Bring in the New Year with a touch of creativity and uniqueness party-worthy food. Here are five of clever finger foods to make 2016 New Year’s Eve one night to remember. Click each recipe for visual direction.

1. Loaded cheesy mashed potatoes balls

Ingredients: Four cups leftover/cold mashed potatoes - prepared to your liking, half cup sliced green onions, three cup chopped cooked bacon, one tsp garlic powder, half tsp black pepper, two eggs, block of Cheddar Cheese - cut into small cubes, one cup flour, one cup bread crumbs, oil for frying and salt.

2. Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Ring

Ingredients: Four ounce cream cheese, one fourth cup hot sauce, two and half cups cooked chicken, one cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese, one cup Mozzarella cheese, and two cans (eight ounces each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls.

3. Chicken Parm-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients: Large spaghetti squash, two boneless skinless chicken breasts /cut into strips, two eggs /beaten, flour, Italian style breadcrumbs, marinara sauce, shredded Mozzarella Cheese, grated parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and oil for frying

4. Mini Oreo Cheesecakes

Ingredients: Sixteen ounces cream cheese, softened, half cup sour cream, half cup sugar, one tablespoon vanilla, two eggs, twelve Oreo cookies, crushed Oreos for topping, and muffin tin liners.

5. Cinnamon Roll French Toast Bake

Ingredients: Two tubes refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing, four tablespoons butter, melted, six eggs, half cup milk, two teaspoons cinnamon, two teaspoons vanilla and one cup maple syrup.

