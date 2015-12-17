Best public school districts in Mississippi 2016

Niche has released its 2016 ranking for the best public school districts in Mississippi.

To find the best public school districts, Niche analysts based their findings on statistics, student and parent reviews and expert insights.

Rankings were based on graduation rates, college readiness, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, student and parent reviews, state test scores, etc.

To view the full report, click here.

