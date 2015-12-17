Three-car accident sends one to hospital in Jones County

One person was taken to a local hospital following a three-car accident on I-59.

The accident happened just north of Sandersville exit in the northbound lane in Jones County.

The accident involved a pick-up truck, a minivan and a smaller car.

Officials on the scene said a female victim has to be treated for a cut on her face, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident is unknown and is under investigation.

