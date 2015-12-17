Feed your soul: Dallas' best restaurants

If you are going to be in the Dallas area for the Heart of Dallas bowl game, it’s the perfect time to feed your soul and try some delicious food the city has to offer. From Tex-Mex to the most savory barbecue around, Dallas’ best restaurant will not disappoint your taste buds.

Gemma (American cuisine)

This restaurant is nestled in the Lower Greenville area and offers unique dishes and an extensive wine list. Gemma’s dinner menu includes some succulent choices including braised veal cheeks, duck breast and steaming mussels. And if you are looking for a late-night snack, Gemma’s late night menu is offered from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sardello (Italian cuisine)

Cheese lovers rejoice! Located in the Oak Lawn area, this artisan cheese shop offers made-to-order sandwiches and wine by the glass. The restaurant’s signature phrase, “Cheese. Wine. Unwind.” could not ring any more true with its beloved mountaineer sandwich as raved by reviewers.

E Bar Tex Mex (Tex-Mex cuisine)

When you visit Dallas, Tex Mex is a must! E Bar Tex Mex is near City Place and Uptown area. Menu items include tasty enchiladas, brisket tacos and more of your Mexican cuisine favorites. Don’t forget the margarita!

Meso Maya (Mexican cuisine)

Sandwiched in between West End and Deep Ellum neighborhood, Meso Maya is a combination of Mexican and Mayan food. According to its website, the dining experience is a “culinary adventure into the fresh, bold and earthy flavors of authentic interior Mexico.” One can order classic enchiladas or try a Yucatan-style soup filled with chayote squash, avocado and fresh lime juice.

Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Café (Mexican, Tex-Mex cuisine)

As this Mexican café puts it, it’s “Mex-Tex” not “Tex-Mex.” Located in the Deep Ellum area, this restaurant makes all of its dishes from scratch and with fresh ingredients. According to its website, popular dishes include pork tamales, beef enchiladas and chipotle shrimp.

Pecan Lodge (Barbecue)

Located in the heart of Dallas, this barbecue joint is a meat lover’s palace. With meat that falls off the bone and a big dose of Texas BBQ, Pecan Lodge is sure to have all of your barbecue favorites like chopped brisket, pulled pork and hand-made sausage.

Lockhart Smokehouse (Barbecue)

Just outside of Dallas is a legendary smokehouse with the notable saying, “No forks, no sauce needed!” It’s a place with all of your barbecue favorites and their classic slides.

Jimmy’s Food Store (Grocery, sandwiches)

This Italian market/deli is nestled in Old East Dallas and offers classic deli favorites such as the Italian sub and muffuletta. This hidden gem also has roots. Jimmy’s Food Store store is family-owned and opened in 1966, according to its website.

The Porch (Southern American)

Located in the Knox/Henderson area, The Porch offers Down-Home dishes in the uptown area. With executive chef Adam West, the restaurants offers southern American favorites including pimento cheese dip, brisket sliders, grilled cheese and chicken-fried sirloin.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

This notable burger bar can be found in the University Park area. According to its website, it carefully crafts its burgers and beers and is known for its fresh ingredients. One can find a wild-card burger here filled with everything to Korean rice Crispies to tzatziki sauce.

Nazaca Kitchen (Latin American)

Known for its fresh take on South American cuisine, Nazaca Kitchen is located in the Vickery Meadow area. From savory hummus to butter leaf-fish tacos, South American flavors truly are distinct in each of its dishes.

