Waynesboro teens plead guilty in rash of burglaries, vandalism

Waynesboro teens plead guilty in rash of burglaries, vandalism

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

The two Wayne County juveniles who were arrested for a rash of vandalism, commercial, residential and vehicle burglaries that happened in October had their hearing Tuesday in Wayne County Juvenile Court.

According to officials, both of the juveniles plead guilty to each of their cases.

One of the juveniles plead guilty to 13 of 14 charges including malicious mischief, auto burglary, and commercial burglary.

The second juvenile plead guilty to 16 of 17 charges including malicious mischief, auto burglary, residential burglary, commercial burglary and tampering and destroying a court ordered monitoring device.

The court ordered both juveniles to be remanded to the Department of Human Services and ordered to attend the Oakley Training School, followed by six months of monitored probation. The teens would then be eligible for six months to a year of parole. 

Their parents were also ordered to pay restitution to all victims for nearly $2,000.

No names, photos or information will be released due to the age of the offenders.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

