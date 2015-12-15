Heavily used street to be renovated in Laurel

The Laurel City Council unanimously approved a resolution to make major improvements to a heavily used street.

Major renovations are expected on 7th street from 5th to 13th Street.

According to Mayor Johnny Magee, the city will remove the trolley car tracks as well as timber and concrete, which is believed to be causing damage to the streets.

The city will also complete major renovations on its water and sewer mains. Magee said these improvements will be very beneficial to the citizens of Laurel.

“With Seventh Avenue being a major thoroughfare into the city, and out of the city also, we thought that this was a great project to give a better ride on a major thoroughfare,” Magee said.

The project should be completed by Christmas.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.