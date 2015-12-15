Officer Tate's family reacts to suspect's death - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Officer Tate's family reacts to suspect's death

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

It has been seven months since two Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were gunned down and killed at a traffic stop.

One of the suspects in their murders, Marvin Banks, was found dead in his jail cell Friday.

 The reaction to his sudden death has been mixed.

The parents of officerTate said they were shocked at the news of his sudden death.

“There were so many questions that we wanted to ask and it came as a complete shock to us and we had to catch our breath for a moment. It was really shocking,” Youlander Ross said.

“We wanted to confront him. We wanted to see him face-to-face. We're not going to have the opportunity to do that,” Bernell Ross said.

Officer Tate’s family said they offer their condolences to Banks’ mother.

“We certainly feel for their mother and her pain and suffering, but I’m sure she has pain and suffering from what her son allegedly did as well,” Bernell Ross said.

Autopsy results revealed that banks died of severe heart disease.

