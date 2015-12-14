Justice Randy Pierce to become director of Mississippi Judicial College

This is a press release from Mississippi Judicial College

Justice Randy Pierce will leave the Mississippi Supreme Court on Feb. 1 to become director of the Mississippi Judicial College.

In his new role, Justice Pierce will oversee training and continuing legal education for judges and staff of the entire state court system. The Mississippi Judicial College is a division of the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Justice Pierce said, “I had previously decided not to seek another term. When the announcement was made that a search was underway for a new director at the Judicial College, I thought it would be a great opportunity to use my experience and background in that capacity. I look forward to working with the law school and the university. It has been an honor and a blessing to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court.”

He also looks forward to continuing to teach. He has been an adjunct professor at Mississippi College School of Law and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. said, “Justice Pierce’s background and experience as an accountant, former legislator and chancellor have been invaluable to the court. He has great insight and understanding of the laws the court is called upon to interpret. He has been a great liaison for the court in its efforts to ensure adequate resources for the operation of the judicial branch. He has also provided outstanding leadership in efforts to improve the health, safety and well-being of children.”

The Mississippi Judicial College provides introductory training and continuing legal education for all members of the judiciary: Supreme Court justices; Court of Appeals judges; trial court judges of the Chancery, Circuit and County courts; Youth Court judges and referees; and for Justice Court and Municipal Court judges. Court clerks, court administrators and court reporters are required to attend periodic legal education programs provided by the Judicial College.

The Judicial College also provides technical assistance to state courts, including research and drafting of proposed court rules. The Judicial College is tasked to supply information to the Legislature regarding the ongoing needs of the courts.

Justice Pierce was elected to the Mississippi Supreme Court in November 2008 and began his term on Jan. 5, 2009. The term will expire in December 2016. Gov. Phil Bryant will make an appointment to fill the vacancy .

Justice Pierce previously served as a chancellor on the 16th Chancery Court, which is made up of George, Greene and Jackson counties. He also served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from District 105. He was chairman of the House Education Committee and Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Education.

Justice Pierce grew up near Leakesville. He attended Jones County Junior College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi. He worked as a certified public accountant before earning his Masters Degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus.

He earned his law degree in 1997 from the University of Mississippi School of Law, and served as president of the Law School Student Body. He was admitted to the practice of law in April 1997 and entered private practice in Greene County.

