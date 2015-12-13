VIDEO: Nine Jump Rope workouts to shape and sculpt your body

Jump rope is an effective cardio exercise that benefits bones, balance and eliminates tiredness. Tone your arms, legs and core with ten for ten calorie a minute jump rope burning technique.

1. Five minute double-leg jumps. Jump continuously at a steady pace. Keep shoulder blades down and back, chest lifted, and jump softly. Swing the jump rope with wrists, not arms.

2. Two minute single-leg jumps. Jump continuously on one leg for 30 seconds. Switch to other leg for 30 seconds. Repeat one more time, 30 seconds each leg. Keep leg that is lifted in front of leg that is jumping. Try to switch feet without stopping.

3. Two minute double-leg jumps. Jump continuously as fast as possible. Make sure feet are not pounding on the ground and chest stays lifted.

4. Jump rope for 30 seconds. 30 seconds of air squats, then a one minute plank hold. Repeat four times.

6. Step touch jump rope, holding handles together, swing rope to the left and turn twice in a circular motion as you step to the left and tap right toes by left heel. Repeat to the right and five times.

Full body routine with jump rope:

8. Complete 100 rope turns, 10 burpees, 10 pushups and 10 bodyweight squats. Repeat this 10 times.

9. Complete 50 Double unders and five burpees. Try to complete this as many times as possible without stopping under three minutes, four times with an one minutes stop in between.

For a more visual jump rope work out, visit this page to learn 12 basic jump styles for beginners.

