Mississippi breaks seven year losing streak 28-21 against Alabama

Mississippi defeats Alabama 28-21 in the 2015 All-star game and broke their seven year losing streak Saturday afternoon.

The game opened with aggressive defense from both teams between the 20 and 30 yard lines. Alabama lead the game by seven points, claiming the first touchdown.

Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf caught the ball at the 40 yard line and scored Mississippi’s first touchdown. The first half came to close with Mississippi All Star team against the 18 yard line, multiple fumbles and a 14-14 tied score.

The second half opened with big action impact from Tyler Johnston’s pass to Xavier Lane that was picked off by Zaire Jones from Meridian. Keon Howard threw his third interception and fourth interception when Metcalf attempted a deep play pass.

Vijay Miller fumbled at the 19 yard line, Alabama picked it up fumbled and the ball was recovered by Mississippi’s Jeremiah Moon. Howard passed 32 yards to Metcalf which resulted in another touchdown for Mississippi leading the game 28-14.

Alabama’s Tyrell Pigrome flies down to the 10 yard line, touched down and raises the score 28-21. However, with only 39 seconds left in the game Mississippi claimed victory. A seven year losing streak broken and a new history was rewritten at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon.

