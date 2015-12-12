HALFTIME: MS - AL All Star Game ends first half tied 14 - 14

Mississippi All Star, D.K. Metcalf from Oxford, caught the first ball thrown at the 30 yard line. Alabama’s Benjamin Davis, caught the ball at the 22 yard line and made the first touchdown. Alabama lead the game with seven points.

Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf, caught the ball at the 40 yard line and scored Mississippi’s first touchdown. The two teams continued to battle with Nigel Knott on the 30 and Keon Howard facing Metcalf again.

Tyler Johnston passed an incomplete throw however, Mississippi aggressively defended end zone. Alabama T.J. Simmons, puts Alabama back in the lead with a touchdown while in the first quarter. Alabama lead the game once again by 14 points.

Less than two minutes on the clock Mississippi All Star, Brown, scored a touchdown with one giant leap. Which results in a tied score of 14 -14 in the first quarter and four touchdowns in under ten minutes.

The second quarter started off with Mississippi’s A.J. Brown, ball drop and interception. However, Brown covers 22 yards with 7:19 on the clock.

Alabama’s Patrick Hall intercepted and caught the ball without mercy. Alabama pushed the Mississippi All Stars back to the 18 yard line.

Howard passed the ball to Brown traps the ball which keeps the teams tied at 14. Mississippi turned the ball over three times in the first half. Closing up the first half, Brown forces his way to the end zone right before he was backed by P.J. Hall.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved.