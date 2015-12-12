Four steps to Christmas Cookie goodness

The Christmas season is here and what better way to celebrate than with traditional sugar cookies. Fill your home with holiday spirit and the scent of sugary cookies. Here are four steps from allrecipes.com to Christmas cookie heaven.

Ingredients:

3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups white sugar

Two eggs

Two teaspoons vanilla extract

One teaspoon baking powder

Half teaspoon salt

One cup of margarine or butter softened

Steps:

1. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together, set aside. In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Gradually blend in the sifted ingredients until fully absorbed. Cover dough, and chill for 2 hours.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. On a clean floured surface, roll out small portions of chilled dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters.

3. Bake 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are barely brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

4. Decorate!

