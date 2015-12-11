Severe Weather Possible Sunday Night - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Severe Weather Possible Sunday Night

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Connect

Another round of severe weather will be moving though the Pine Belt Sunday into Monday.

SET UP:
As with the last few events, we'll be watching for a squall line to develop along a strong cold front. This will also be another high wind sheer, low CAPE (available storm energy) event. The biggest difference this time, is that we be closer to the parent low pressure system, which is where the better storm dynamics are.

THREATS:
The greatest threat with this system will be Damaging Winds but, we can't rule out a few Isolated Spin-Up Tornadoes. Flooding and small hail will also be possible.

TIMELINE:
As of now, the timing looks to be anywhere between 2pm Sunday to 6am Monday.

Now is the best time to prepare. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio has fresh batteries and have a shelter plan ready.


 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:37:30 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>

  • Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:48:19 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

  • Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:38:38 GMT
    Broadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.eduBroadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.edu
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly