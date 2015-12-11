Severe Weather Possible Sunday Night

Another round of severe weather will be moving though the Pine Belt Sunday into Monday.

SET UP:

As with the last few events, we'll be watching for a squall line to develop along a strong cold front. This will also be another high wind sheer, low CAPE (available storm energy) event. The biggest difference this time, is that we be closer to the parent low pressure system, which is where the better storm dynamics are.

THREATS:

The greatest threat with this system will be Damaging Winds but, we can't rule out a few Isolated Spin-Up Tornadoes. Flooding and small hail will also be possible.



TIMELINE:

As of now, the timing looks to be anywhere between 2pm Sunday to 6am Monday.

Now is the best time to prepare. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio has fresh batteries and have a shelter plan ready.



