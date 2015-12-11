Forecast: Nice start to the weekend.

Partly cloudy and warmer today and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s .

Partly cloudy tonight with a few patches of fog possible with lows in the upper 50s.

On Sunday evening a strong line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Pine Belt. Some of the storms may be severe and we will continue to monitor the situation.

Drier and cooler air returns Monday and Tuesday.

