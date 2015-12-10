Best public elementary schools in Mississippi 2016

Niche has released its 2016 rankings for the best public elementary schools in Mississippi.

The rankings are based on state test scores, student-teacher ratio, teacher quality, student diversity and overall quality of the school district.

Academics weigh in 50 percent of the ranking, district overall experience grade and teacher's grade both have a 20 percent weight and student culture and diversity grade make up 10 percent, according to Niche Business and Marketing Analyst Alex Caffee.

The district overall experience grade includes the following factors:

Academics

Health & safety

Parent/student surveys

Student/culture & diversity

Teachers

Resources & facilities

Extracurriculars

Sports & fitness

Caffee said the elementary schools ranking methodology is slightly different compared to the high school ranking because Niche wanted to give more focus to a particular school district as a whole. This is because parents usually decide where to first send their kids based on the overall school, according to Caffee.

Like the high school rankings, each grade has its own set of factors and more than 50 statistics are taken into account for this ranking.

To view the full report, click here.

Did your child's school make the list? Click through our slideshow to find out!

