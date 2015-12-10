Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild weather is expected in the Pine Belt today.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 A.M. this morning. Please use extreme caution when driving.

Becoming partly cloudy today with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

More fog is in the forecast for tonight with lows in the 50s.

As we head into the weekend a strong frontal system will move through the area on Sunday and will be monitored closely for severe weather.

