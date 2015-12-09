Forecast: Partly cloudy and a very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning.

As we start the day there will be a few patches of fog in the area that will quickly burn off and the rest of today will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs again in the lower 70s.

A storm system will approach the area this weekend with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday.

Some of the storms may be severe and we will continue to monitor the situation.

Drier and cooler air returns by Monday.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather