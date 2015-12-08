Lamar County Walmart decision tabled until March

The Lamar County Planning Commission decided Tuesday it will not discuss any plans for a proposed Walmart until March 2016.

City Planner Michael Hershman said he received emails from the Walmart representatives asking the commission to table any decisions until its February meeting at the earliest, but the commission decided to table all discussion until its meeting on March 8, 2016.

"That's when we'll hear their case," said Benny Prestridge, commission chairperson. "If they're not prepared by then, we'll just discard it."

The commission also decided to table any decision about a "variance of the total signage requirement" being sought for the property until the March meeting.

