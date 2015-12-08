Forecast: Another very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

After some patchy fog this morning expect a very nice , sunny day with highs in the 60s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

The next weather system to have an impact on our area will come Saturday night into Sunday.

We will have to watch for the possibly of some severe weather with this system.

We will continue to monitor the situation carefully.

