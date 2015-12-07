Forecast: Sunny day expected in the Pine Belt.

Sunny skies are in the forecast today with highs in the upper 60s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunny and nice on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

A very strong weather system is forecast to approach the Pine Belt this weekend. Severe weather is possible with this system and it will be closely monitored.

