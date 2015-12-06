VIDEO: Learn how to make One Pot Cajun Pasta in one minute

This Southern inspired recipe will feed the entire family and add fun to the dinner table. Spices, herbs and other vegetables mixed together in One Pot Cajun Pasta can easily be made under one hour. Check out this one minute direction and recipe video for pasta madness.

Ingredients:

Olive Oil (two Tbsp.)

Two Diced Chicken Breasts

Andouille or Smoked Sausage (eight oz, sliced)

Garlic (three cloves, minced)

Yellow Onion (half, sliced)

Red Pepper (one, sliced)

Green Pepper (one, sliced)

Mushrooms (two cups)

16 oz box of the pasta of your choice (we used linguine)

Chicken broth (five cups)

Heavy Cream (half cup)

Shredded Parmesan (one cup)

Cajun Seasoning (one Tbsp.)

(You can use a store-bought Cajun spice mix or make your own! We used equal parts cayenne pepper, onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.)

Tasty's how to Directions:

Pour olive oil into the pot. Add diced chicken breast to the pot, cover with cajun seasoning, and stir until the chicken is evenly seasoned. Then, add sliced sausage and stir. Cook the meat on medium heat for five to ten minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Once the meat is cooked, add in the garlic, onion, peppers, and mushrooms, and stir. Continue stirring for three to five minutes as the veggies cook down.

Add the dry pasta to the pot (if using long, thin noodles, break in half), then pour in the chicken broth. Stir until everything is well-mixed. Cover the pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, keep covered bring the heat down to a simmer for ten minutes (stirring every two minutes). If there still extra chicken broth, you can discard it, cook longer until the liquid evaporates, or add a little cornstarch to thicken the liquid.

Lastly, add heavy cream and parmesan and stir until your pasta is well blended. Garnish with green onions, more parmesan, a sprinkle of cajun seasoning (if you want some extra spice), and salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!

