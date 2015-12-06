Southern Miss advances to Heart of Dallas Bowl

Southern Miss will advance to a collegiate football bowl for the first time in four years. The Huskies and Golden Eagles will compete in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

USM will advance to the next round with an overall season score of 9-4 and conference 7-1. Todd Monken lead the team to victory in the Conference USA Western Division. However, Western Kentucky claimed the Conference USA Championship title against the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss will go head to head with the Washington Huskies on Saturday, December 26th. The Huskies are 6-6 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12 play.

Kick off is at 1:20pm and the game can be seen on ESPN.

