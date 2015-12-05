Collins celebrates 3A championship win

Collins celebrates a 34 to 32 win against Charleston at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Collins quarterback Detric Hawthron made a 19 yard touchdown pass to Calvin Keys with less than 12 minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter to cut the Tiger’s claim to 26-14. Hawthorn’s fourth-and-goal scored the tying 26 to 26 touchdown at 3:52.

Calvin Keys’ 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the 2 point pass from Detric Hawthron lead the team to victory.

Collins wins its second straight state title over Charleston 34 to 32 resulting in the Tiger’s 4th state championship of all time.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights reserved.