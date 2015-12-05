Western Kentucky defeats Southern Miss 45 to 28 in Conference USA championship game.

Southern Miss took a 21 to 7 point lead against Western Kentucky during the first half however, it all came to a halt after Southern Miss running back, Jalen Richard, fumbled the ball which later created a new fate for Southern Miss. Western Kentucky took a solid 28 point lead against Southern Miss during the third quarter.

Southern Miss Head Coach, Todd Monken, made several tough calls and substitutions after players Mike Smith, Devonta Foster and Darian Yancey faced full on injuries during the fourth quarter.

With minutes to spare in the fourth quarter Western Kentucky took control with a 45 point lead and a 20-yard completion from Brandon Doughty.

The match ended with a final score of 45 to 28. Southern Miss will advance to the next collegiate football round.

