Waynesboro authorities net 10 in drug roundup

Waynesboro Police and Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a felony warrant roundup Thursday where 10 people were arrested.

According to the police department, the suspects were arrested in various locations for felony and misdemeanor drug possession with intent to distribute and firearms possession charges in addition to the felony warrant arrests.

"The arrest netted approximately $1500.00 in synthetic marijuana, $300.00 in methamphetamine, $100.00 in marijuana, and approximately $1,000 in cash was seized along with numerous loaded firearms & ammunition that were seized and removed from the streets of the city of Waynesboro and Wayne County," according to the news release.

The Waynesboro Police Department said the arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation by the Task Force Detail .

Here is a list of those arrested and their charges:

Chris Chambers: Charged with: Warrant, Sale of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, (Synthetic Marijuana, (Spice))

April Jones: Charged with: (1.) Warrant, Sale of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, (Synthetic Marijuana, (Spice))

Marcus McGill: Charged with: Warrant, Sale of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, (Synthetic Marijuana, (Spice)), (2.) Additional Charge: Sale of Synthetic Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, while in Possession of a Firearm.

Robert Samuel Terrell: Charged with: Warrant, Sale of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, (Methamphetamine)

Kristy Carver: Charged with: Warrant, Attempting to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deception

Jennifer Mason: Charged with: Warrant, Attempting to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deception

George White: Charged with: (1.) Warrant, Sale of a Schedule 1Controlled Substance, (Methamphetamine) (2.) Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) (3.) Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm (4.) Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jason Gandy: Charged with: (1.) Warrant, False Representation of a Substance, (2.) Domestic Violence Assault, (3.) Malicious Mischief

Mike Humphrey: Charged with: Warrant, Sale of Marijuana

Nelson Chambers: Charged with: Warrant, (1.) Sale of a Schedule 1Controlled Substance, (Methamphetamine) (2.) Sale of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, (Methamphetamine)

The department said there are other suspect arrests pending, and more arrests could be made.

