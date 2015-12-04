Forecast: Great day ahead for the Pine Belt.

Sunny and cool today with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Clear and cold again tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday looks great with sunny skies and highs in mid 60s.

Sunny looks good as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

