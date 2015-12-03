Best public high schools in Mississippi 2016

The rankings have been released by Niche for the 2016’s top 100 best public high schools in Mississippi.

The results are based on statistics, student and parent reviews and expert insights, which make up eight different grades.

The grades are made up of more than 50 factors including college readiness, state test scores, SAT/ACT scores, graduation rates, student and parent reviews, teacher quality, etc.

According to Niche Business and Marketing Analyst Alex Caffee, academics make up 50 percent of the grade, then healthy and safety, parent/student survey scores, student culture and diversity and teachers' grades make up 10 percent each. Resources and facilities (5 percent), extracurricular and activities (2.5 percent) and sports and fitness grades (2.5 percent) make up the other grades.

Niche's team of data scientists collect their information from public data sources including the Department of Education, the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Census and the FBI Crime Statistics.

"Putting all of this data together, we believe, allows us to come as close as possible to telling our users what a place is really like," Caffee said.

Do you know which public high schools are the best in Mississippi? Click through our slideshow to find out.

MOBILE USERS: VIEW THE SLIDESHOW HERE.

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.