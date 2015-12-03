Laurel man changes plea in 2014 murder - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Laurel man changes plea in 2014 murder

JONES COUNTY, MS -

Tony Paige, 24, plead guilty to second degree murder for his involvement in a shooting at the Brown Circle Apartments in Laurel in October of 2014.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a male victim,  Devon Fenderson, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Judge Dal Williamson ordered Paige to serve 25 years with 5 years suspended if he successfully completes post release supervision.

