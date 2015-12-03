Detective: Laurel man headbutts baby to death

New details are emerging in a case where a Laurel man has been charged with the murder of his own child.

Earl Reed, detective sergeant with the Laurel Police Department presented preliminary findings from the case in court Friday morning.

"Mr. Rashad Crosby was head butting the baby. A witness tried to intervene and stop Mr. Crosby from head butting the baby but was unsuccessful," Reed said. "The baby was then transported to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."

Reed also said this was one of the most horrific crimes he had ever worked.

"Out of my 21 years in law enforcement this is one of the most horrible crimes that I have ever come in contact with. My parents always taught me that the father was there to provide and protect the family and the child. but, in this case it wasn't like that," Reed said.

Reed also said that the witness who tried to intervene was injured in the incident and transported to South Central Regional Medial Center to be treated for his wounds.

Court:

Crosby made his initial appearance in court Friday morning.

He faced one felony count of capital murder in connection to the death of his six-month-old son Rashad Crosby Jr.

Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson denied Crosby's bond.

The scene:

Officers with the Laurel Police Department responded to a disturbance call off of Lee Street Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found that a six-month-old infant had been assaulted, according to a news release issued by The Laurel Police Department.

Crosby was arrested at the scene and transported to the Jones County Jail.

According to the Laurel Police Department, other charges against Crosby are possible.

