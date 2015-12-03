Detective: Laurel man headbutts baby to death - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Detective: Laurel man headbutts baby to death

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
Rashad Crosby Rashad Crosby
Rashad Crosby Rashad Crosby
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

New details are emerging in a case where a Laurel man has been charged with the murder of his own child. 

Earl Reed, detective sergeant with the Laurel Police Department presented preliminary findings from the case in court Friday morning. 

"Mr. Rashad Crosby was head butting the baby. A witness tried to intervene and stop Mr. Crosby from head butting the baby but was unsuccessful," Reed said. "The baby was then transported to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."

Reed also said this was one of the most horrific crimes he had ever worked. 

"Out of my 21 years in law enforcement this is one of the most horrible crimes that I have ever come in contact with. My parents always taught me that the father was there to provide and protect the family and the child. but, in this case it wasn't like that," Reed said.

Reed also said that the witness who tried to intervene was injured in the incident and transported to South Central Regional Medial Center to be treated for his wounds. 

Court: 

Crosby made his initial appearance in court Friday morning. 

He faced one felony count of capital murder in connection to the death of his six-month-old son Rashad Crosby Jr. 

Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson denied Crosby's bond. 

The scene: 

Officers with the Laurel Police Department responded to a disturbance call off of Lee Street Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found that a six-month-old infant had been assaulted, according to a news release issued by The Laurel Police Department. 

Crosby was arrested at the scene and transported to the Jones County Jail. 

According to the Laurel Police Department, other charges against Crosby are possible. 

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly