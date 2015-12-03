Forecast: Cool and sunny day expected in the Pine Belt.

Becoming sunny and cool today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunny and cool on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather