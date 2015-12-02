Forecast: Rain this morning but cooler and drier by the afternoon.

Showers are likely this morning but tapering off from the west by early afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Mostly clear and colder tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunny and cool Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

