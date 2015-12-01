Forecast: Rainy day expected.

Showers are likely today in the Pine Belt. A rumble of thunder may be heard as well.

A cold front is currently creeping through the area so highs will range from the 60s to 70s.

30% chance for a few lingering showers on Wednesday before things begin to clear out.

It will be much cooler Wednesday into weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weathe