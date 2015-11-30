A wrap up of this year's hurricane season

The 2015 Hurricane Season was mild when compared to previous seasons, thanks in part to a strong El Nino developing in the Pacific.

That El Nino contributed to stronger than normal wind shear across the Gulf and Western Atlantic, which kept things quiet in the Gulf.

The strongest storm in the Atlantic this year was Hurricane Joaquin, which peaked out as a strong Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph as it stalled over the Bahamas.

While it was quiet in the Atlantic, the Eastern, Central and Western Pacific all observed seasons that were well above normal.

While it may have been a quiet year, it does not mean that next year will be the same.

Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year. So always be prepared and ready!

