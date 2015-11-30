Forecast: Slight chance for shower today.

Partly cloudy today with highs in the 70s. A slight chance for a stray shower is possible as well.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a shower with lows in the 60s.

40 chance for showers on Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

Cooler and drier weather is on tap for Thursday into the weekend.

