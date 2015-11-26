Laurel councilman hosts Thanksgiving dinner for house fire victims

Patricia Pruitt said it has been difficult just trying to prepare a Thanksgiving Meal for her family over the last several years.

“I’ve been going through so much,” Pruitt said

In October, she lost everything in a house fire and with the holidays right around the corner, a nice Thanksgiving meal once again seemed impossible.

“It’s been bad,” Pruitt said.

In the last few weeks, things quickly turned around thanks to a few good people from her community including Councilman Travares Comegys.

“We asked them would they come and eat with me and my family today,” Comegys said.

Pruitt and her family gladly accepted the invitation.

“That turkey was so good; Lord that was some good Turkey. God sent some angels to really help me,” Pruitt said.

Many more angels stopped by to help during a Thanksgiving meal and benefit at St. Elmo Baptist Church in Laurel.

"I want to thank everybody in here for being so nice to me,” Pruitt said.

In the true spirit of giving, Pruitt said this Thanksgiving takes on a whole new meaning.

“I’m so happy, I’m happy,” Pruitt said.

