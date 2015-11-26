Mississippi man wanted for murder to be extradited back to LA

The Lamar County Sheriff's Department has arrested 32-year-old Ronald Pritchett at a home off of Chandler Road in Purvis Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

The Sheriff's SRT team arrested him with the use of a K9.

Pritchett was slightly injured during his arrest. He waived extradition and will be brought back to Jefferson Parish on Monday where he is wanted for the murder of his father and the stabbing of his mother, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

According to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office, Pritchett was visiting his parents when an altercation over food occurred.

Pritchett allegedly killed his father, and stabbed his mother at a home in Gretna around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

Renta Pritchett was transported to University Hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

