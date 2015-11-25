Laurel councilman to host Thanksgiving dinner for house fire victims

A Laurel councilman will spend Thanksgiving giving back to a local family in need.

Councilman Travares Comegys organized a Thanksgiving dinner and benefit for Ann Pruitt and her family Thursday.

Pruitt lost everything to a house fire in October. Her grandson was trapped inside the burning home, and he is still seeking treatment in Jackson.

Comegys is asking people in the community to help in any way they can.

The dinner is from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Below are some of the helpful items that the family needs:

Ladies-clothing size-16 & 18, dresses and pants, shoes- size 9, bras 38B, undies 8-10

Ladies Tops-size 24, pants-size-22, shoes-size 10, bras-size 48DD, undies size 10

Little Boys- pants- 8 reg, shirts-8 med, shoes-size 2 1/2, undies- med

3 yr old Little Girl- 5/6 reg, shoes 5-6, undies small; Male adult- pants-sizes 38 X32, shoes size 12

Monetary donations are also accepted.

