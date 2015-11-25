Laurel councilman to host Thanksgiving dinner for house fire vic - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel councilman to host Thanksgiving dinner for house fire victims

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel councilman will spend Thanksgiving giving back to a local family in need.

Councilman Travares Comegys organized a Thanksgiving dinner and benefit for Ann Pruitt and her family Thursday.

Pruitt lost everything to a house fire in October. Her grandson was trapped inside the burning home, and he is still seeking treatment in Jackson.  

Comegys is asking people in the community to help in any way they can.

The dinner is from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Below are some of the helpful items that the family needs: 

  • Ladies-clothing size-16 & 18, dresses and pants, shoes- size 9, bras 38B, undies 8-10
  • Ladies Tops-size 24, pants-size-22, shoes-size 10, bras-size 48DD, undies size 10
  • Little Boys- pants- 8 reg, shirts-8 med, shoes-size 2 1/2, undies- med
  • 3 yr old Little Girl- 5/6 reg, shoes 5-6, undies small; Male adult- pants-sizes 38 X32, shoes  size 12 

Monetary donations are also accepted.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly