Today's viewpoint: Digital addiction

People are always saying, “The kids stay on their electronic devices all the time.” To be honest, so do the adults.

In fact, we are on our phones, our iPads and our other electronic devices so much, health professionals are now saying it a diagnosable addiction. So, now along with addiction to drugs or alcohol, you can now add digital addiction to the list.

And like many companies, we are constantly asking you to go to our app, go to our website or checkout our Facebook page – it seems like it’s never ending. And while you could just say, it is the way things are today, it can also get out of hand.

As we get together over the holiday season I encourage you to be mindful of the time we may be missing with one another when we keep our eyes on our devices rather than on one another.

The solution may sound simple, but hard to enact. Put your phone down whenever you’re with your family. I must admit it is something I need to work on myself.

