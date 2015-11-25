Forecast: Nice Thanksgiving expected.

Partly cloudy and milder today with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Thanksgiving Day looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.

Slight chance for a few showers return Sunday into Tuesday.

