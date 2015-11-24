Little progress made renovating courthouse in Ellisville - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Little progress made renovating courthouse in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Back in October, the courthouse in Ellisville suffered damage after heavy rainfall leaked through the roof and inside the records room where historical documents are kept.

Seven on your Side went back to the courthouse to see how much progress has been made, and it appears that there has only been minor patchwork.

“They’ve put some sheet or something up there in certain place, but they’re making plans to put a roof on it,” Supervisor Andy Dial said.

Dial said the building needs major renovations, but they do not have enough money to do it.

“We’ve probably got enough money to put a roof on, but we hadn’t got enough to spend millions of dollars on it,” Dial said.

Unlike most counties in Mississippi, Jones County has two courthouses to maintain, which means the county and taxpayers have to spend more money.

“Yes it costs more, with two buildings that size and they’ll continue to be here. With two building that size, it’s more expensive. But they’ve been here a long time and they’ll continue to be here,” Dial said.

Dial said there are no plans to consolidate the two courthouses.

“The fact is this building has got to be maintained because it’s on that history and archives list so there’s no choice with that,” Dial said.

Dial said some historical documents that were drenched in water are mostly salvageable and are in a safe place.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly