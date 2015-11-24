Forecast: Very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Mostly sunny and nice today with highs in the 60s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Thanksgiving looks partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

