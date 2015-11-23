Forecast: After a frosty start expect a sunny and cool day.

After a frosty start expect a sunny and cool day with highs in the upper 50s.

Mostly clear and cold again tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

We will be partly cloudy on Thanksgiving Day with highs around 70.

Clouds and showers are expected to return for the weekend.

