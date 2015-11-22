Thanksgiving cinema releases 2015

This year’s holiday cinema roster shares romance, comedies and adventure. Add a new tradition to your Thanksgiving routine. Dinner, football and some great films is one routine the entire family can enjoy. Here are 12 films playing in local theaters this week. Click each link to be directed to film trailer.

The Night Before

The Good Dinosaur

The Peanuts Movie

Secret in their eyes

Love the Coopers

Victor Frankenstein

Creed

By the Sea

Carol

The Danish Girl

The Wonders

The Hunger Games Mocking Jay Part II

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved.