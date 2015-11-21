Five three ingredient Thanksgiving appetizers

Thanksgiving is less than one week away and it is time to roll out the menu. Whether you plan to invite all your friends and family or host a small intimate group – here are five time saving three ingredient appetizers.

1. Hot Caprese Dip

What you will need: ten ounces fresh mozzarella, chopped into cubes, two roma tomatoes, seeded and juiced next three tablespoons freshly chopped basil (or about 1 tablespoon dried) and more for garnish. Click here for directions.

2. Bacon wrapped dates with goat cheese

What you will need: Eight slices of bacon, 16 dates, four ounces goat cheese and tooth picks. Click here for directions.

3. Stuffed mini peppers

What you will need: One and half pounds mini bell peppers (or a mix of mini bell peppers and jalapeños), 12 ounces garlic and herb seasoned chevre goat cheese and one tablespoon honey. Click here for directions.

4. Baked Fontinella Cheese Dip

What you will need: Eight ounces Stella Fontinella Cheese, one Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil, one Tbs fresh thype and half Tbs chopped chives. Click here for directions.

5. Crab Dip

What you will need: 14 ounces package of imitation crab meat, one cup mayonnaise, two and half to three teaspoons Mrs. Dash Extra Spicy Seasoning Blend to taste. Click here for directions.

